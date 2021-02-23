In Barcelona on Tuesday, February 23, police used force against protesters against the detention of the popular Spanish rapper Pablo Asel. This was reported by the Izvestia correspondent.

According to him, the rioters overturned and set fire to garbage cans, threw stones and bottles at the police, and built barricades. One journalist was injured.

On Monday evening, rallies were held in Barcelona, ​​as well as other Catalan cities – Tarragona and Girona. Law enforcement officers detained no more than ten violators of the order, which is significantly less than in the previous days of rallies.

The riots began after rallies in support of rapper Pablo Asel, who was convicted of glorifying left-wing terrorism and insulting the monarchy: in 2018, a court sentenced him to nine months in prison for speaking out with reference to the terrorist organization GRAPO. The rapper was supposed to voluntarily arrive at the prison on February 12, but refused to do so and on February 16, he barricaded himself at the University of Lleida, along with almost 50 supporters.