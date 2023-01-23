Barcelona players must collect their medals and controversy breaks out

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
female barcelona.
The women’s team was champion of the Super Cup.
The feminine Barcelona conquered the Spain Supercup by beating Real Sociedad, but not everything was happiness. The celebration was marred by a controversial video circulating on social networks.
The video shows the Barça players collecting the champions’ medals themselves on the pitch, which caused a lot of controversy.
Normally a champion team receives the medals in a special protocol, but this was not the case for Spanish women’s football.
The controversy was so great that the Royal Spanish Federation had to speak “The protocol of the Royal Spanish Football Federation is the same in both the women’s Super Cup and the men’s Copa del Rey,” they said to explain what happened.
“The medals are not delivered by any member of the RFEF, but rather the clubs themselves manage the moment,” they added.
This particular protocol of the Spanish, however, fell very badly among the users of the networks who criticized the treatment of the players.
Release
“In relation to the award ceremony in the Women’s Spanish Super Cup this Sunday, the RFEF wants to clarify the following question.”
“In accordance with the RFEF award protocols, and taking into account both the high number of institutional representation, as well as the infrastructures for access to the box from the stadium grass, the Protocol department decided to activate the award ceremony in the box in the same way that it is carried out in the Copa del Rey: delivery of the Cup to the captain of the champion team and delivery of medals to the winning team on the pitch/dressing room”.
“This is the same award ceremony that took place in the last edition of the Women’s Super Cup in 2022.”
SPORTS
