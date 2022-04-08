The reconstruction of the Barcelona squad is currently on pause, the team led by Laporta and Alemany have spent the last few days negotiating the issue of contract renewals, since players like Dembélé, Araujo and Gavi do not have the most favorable contractual conditions and it is a priority for the Catalans to sign their continuities.
However, the opening of the summer market is approaching and the Catalans have several deficiencies to solve, one of them the lack of a left back, because since Junior Firpo left, even before, Jordi Alba does not have a competitor or a natural replacement, something that should end up within the culé squad and a Betis player could be the solution.
Mundo Deportivo informs that FC Barcelona is interested in the services of Álex Moreno, a player who has had a great season with Betis, especially so far in 2022, since he took advantage of Juan Miranda’s injury to keep the title with Pellegrini being an equally reliable piece in attack and defense and with outstanding physical resistance, virtues that have the Catalans with their sights set on what the defender does for the rest of the season, valuing him as a serious market option.
