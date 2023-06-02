Barcelona, ​​Perez in trouble

In words Sergio Perez it says quiet. The results, however, would suggest a different state of mind, because the Red Bull driver in Barcelona finished PL2 in fourth place, behind Fernando Alonso and Nico Hülkenberg’s Haas, to the point of making the team think that his RB19 had some technical problems at the bottom.

Problems that may have existed, but which alone cannot explain the gap from Max Verstappen on the race pace. When the Mexican had to slow down, the world champion managed to stay constant and even lap under 1:19 in the last lap of the FP2 stint, thus causing gloomy scenarios for his rivals in view of Sunday.

Not even the simulation-qualification smiled at Perez, who in the afternoon was 312 thousandths late from his teammate. It went even worse in FP1, when the gap was even close to eight tenths (+0.768). Can we be optimistic with these premises? Perez at least manages not to get demoralized.

Perez’s words

“In Barcelona you always try many new things because it is the most representative track for the whole season, and it contains all the characteristics that we find throughout the championship. It was a good day for us and we have collected a lot of information“, these are the words of Checo. “The last two corners are quite hard on the neck, but it was a very short day: I think on Sunday we will see many riders who will need to rest their necks as it will get more complicated. Overall there are so many positives to considerwe have to step up in qualifying trying to understand the tires better, because they will be the key“.