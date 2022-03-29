Actions in world football stopped due to the break due to FIFA, the institutions and players remain at the foot of the canyon, seeking to close the campaign in the best way; with the objective for some of lifting the title, while others to fight for permanence positions or qualify for European competitions next year.

In that sense, Barcelona, ​​with the arrival of Xavi Hernández on the bench, has meant a noticeable improvement, not only in the operation of the starting eleven, but also in the immediate results, both in the Spanish League and in the Europa League; competition in which they participate after being eliminated in the Champions League in the group stage.

Read more:Almada will step on the TSM field this date 12

One of the main actors in the good functioning of the Blaugranas is the figure of Pedri; Spanish element that arrived in Barcelona in the summer of 2020, from Las Palmas de España. The midfielder arrived without the spotlight, but it was not enough for him to be a consolidated player in the starting eleven, while playing matches with the Spanish National Team, both in the senior category and in the category with an age limit.

At the beginning of this campaign, the high number of previous matches of the Spaniard, took him away from the pitch for a few months, making more than one doubt that he could recover the football level he showed in his first days as a culé. Pedri, it was not enough for him to just orchestrate scoring opportunities for his teambut has developed a scoring nose facing the opponent’s goal.

Read more: Find out the results of matchday 13 of the Liga MX Femenil

For now, Pedri is focused on the actions of the Spanish National Team; in which, in addition, he carries the 10 on his back, demonstrating his ability, technique and leadership, despite his young age. While, with Barcelona, ​​he is called to be one of the figures of the culés, led by Xavi Hernández and supported by the Blaugrana fans who are looking for a new hero.