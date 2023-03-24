euroleague working day 30 Panathinaikos barca

Barcelona, ​​with their victory in Athens (74-88), managed to qualify, along with Olympiacos and Real Madrid, for the Euroleague quarterfinals, and that, clueless, with Sarunas Jasikevicius more hyperventilated than ever on the bench against What I was observing, the Barça players allowed Panathinaikos to like themselves in the first quarter, in an almost inconsequential game for them.

In no time at all, the Greek team achieved a difference of eleven points, but when they reached 25 their shot stalled, because Barça began to take it more seriously. Tobey and Mirotic appeared, who did it at times, and the difference narrowed, until before the break the trend changed. The Barça team adjusted the defense, dried up the Greek sources and played much more concentrated to get away on the scoreboard.

Little by little, Barcelona imposed its quality and the difference widened, but from time to time, a disconnection from Barcelona allowed Panathinaikos to get their hopes up. With four minutes to go, a triple from Paris brought his team within five points, but Mirotic appeared again, who despite occasional disconnections was the best on his team along with Satoransky. Between the two of them, and when Greek desperation was reflected in triple attempts with little luck, they extended the final advantage to fourteen points.

Red Star 74 – Baskonia 63

Meanwhile, Baskonia collapsed in Belgrade and ended up losing to Red Star (74-63). The Vitoria team is not inspired by the Serbian capital. It is the highest scoring team in the Euroleague, and in its two visits, the first to Partizan, it has not exceeded 65 points. And that started very well, running from basket to basket, stealing balls and shooting correctly. He went into timeout after the first ten minutes, with 26 points on his scoreboard (21-26), but his scoring ability fell from there.

The rhythm was going well for Peñarroya’s team, which dismasted Ivanovic’s men, but in the second quarter, the irruption of Campazzo was essential. Baskonia went seven minutes without scoring, and despite everything, Red Star could only take the lead with 1.13m to go, to reach the break with a two-point lead. But the streak continued in the second half, and the twelve points from the second set were reduced to eleven in the third. Without having to play a great game, the Serbs ended up winning with solvency and making it difficult for Baskonia to qualify for the quarterfinals, who will have to fight hard in the four remaining games to enter the top eight of the regular tournament.

