Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain are played in this game and especially in this round of 16 series almost all their future. The Champions League is the obsession of both.

In the case of the Catalan giant because won just one of the last nine editions (in the 14/15 campaign) and because in that same period Real Madrid – its historical archrival – won four and already has 13 Orejonas, 8 more than Lionel Messi’s team.

As for the French, there is no room for stumbling either. The money bet by the Qatari family that leads the club invites the obligation to win the Champions League, beyond the hegemony that it has been exercising at the local level, with multiple records included. Last season he reached the final, but there he met that team that coach Flick turned into invincible, the Bayern Munich of the sextete.

Mbappe, Icardi and Pochettino, in the lead up to the duel against Barcelona, ​​at the Camp Nou. (EFE)

The match between Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain It starts at 5 p.m. (in Argentina), it is televised by ESPN and can be seen online by streaming on ESPN Play.

The situation of Messi, intended by PSG for next season, gives the game another edge and a certain curiosity. In the context of a Barcelona with internal conflicts and multiple rumors and a PSG capable of paying whatever, everything seems possible. Even stop seeing the crack Rosario dressed as blaugrana.

Possible formations:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Umtiti or Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, De Jong, Busquets, Pedro, Messi; Griezmann and Dembélé. DT: Ronald Koeman.

Paris Saint Germain: Keylor Navas, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Kurzawa; Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Draxler; Mbappé, Mauro Icardi and Kean. DT: Mauricio Pochettino.