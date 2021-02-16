With Lionel Messi as the starter, Barcelona hosts Paris Saint Germain today, led by Argentine Mauricio Pochettino and with significant losses in his formation, in the party of first leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The match is played at from 17 (Argentine time) at the Camp Nou stadium, from the Catalan team, and it will be televised by the ESPN signal.

Barcelona will have Messi from the start and probably a benchmark in defense like Gerard Piqué, who could reappear after overcoming an injury that left him out of the field for three months, and intends to achieve a result that leaves him well positioned with a view to the rematch to be played in Paris on March 10.

Argentine forward Lionel Messi will start in Barcelona to face PSG. Photo: AFP.

The PSG, for its part, will have Argentine Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi, but it will not have the Rosario Angel Di María and the Brazilian Neymar, injured.

The other tie will be played in Budapest, where German RB Leipzig will play home to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The match will be played at the Ferenc Puskas Arena stadium in the Hungarian capital, because the German government does not allow the entry of flights from the United Kingdom.