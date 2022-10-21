The mayors of Barcelona, ​​Alda Colau; from Bogotá, Claudia López; and from Paris, Anne Hidalgo, during the Mayors’ Summit in Buenos Aires. Juan Ignacio Roncoroni (EFE)

The face of Paris has changed a lot in the last decade. Cars have lost ground to bicycles and pedestrians. The neighborhoods have gained public services thanks to the “15-minute city”, an initiative that is committed to making the French capital more humane. This urban transformation project is headed by the mayor Anne Hidalgo (San Fernando, Cádiz, 63 years old), who has governed the city since 2014 and this week she participates in Buenos Aires in the main climate summit of mayors, the C40.

Hidalgo’s commitment to the ecological transition of the city has changed the lives of Parisians, but at the same time has made her a benchmark for other female mayors who have come after. “When I started in Barcelona, ​​and [Manuela] Carmena in Madrid, Hidalgo encouraged us a lot. He told us: ‘you can start to pacify. You are going to find resistance, but resist”, said the councilor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, at a press conference during the summit. Colau, who has headed the city since 2015 and vice president of the C40, pointed out that the road becomes easier when the results of the transformation begin to be seen because “no one wants to return to a polluted and gray city.”

Hidalgo reinforced the role of schools as neighborhood epicenter. “Everyone, whether they have a child going to school or not, lives at the rhythm of schools, just like shops, security, cleanliness…”, said the mayor of Paris, justifying the starting point of the project of the city ​​of 15 minutes. Facilities have been built around it and traffic has been reduced or eliminated. “Now we are going to work with the communities to decide how to organize these spaces around the schools. Whether to plant trees, put games for the children, we are going to decide together with the population, ”she explained.

In Barcelona, ​​Colau promotes the Superilla project [Supermanzana] to reduce traffic and pollution. The objective is to pedestrianize streets to gain green and safe spaces and promote the use of public transport. “It was a contradiction that in Barcelona 60% of public space was for the car when only 10% of residents use the car to get around”, said the mayor of the city of Barcelona. “Where we transform, it is full of life. And you say: where were all these boys and girls? They were locked up at home until they had space and were able to be protagonists of the city, ”she added.

The Barcelona project, which involves major works to transform the urban layout of the Eixample neighbourhood, has been modified over the years and has found numerous supporters and detractors in its development. Convinced of the long-term benefits of change, Superilla will be one of the cards that Colau will use in the campaign for her re-election in 2023 as a candidate for Barcelona en Comú.

Claudia López became the first mayor of Bogotá at the end of 2019. Since then, she has started an urban revolution aimed at improving the lives of female citizens through the so-called “blocks of care”. They offer numerous services for caregivers: job training in different trades, programs to complete primary and secondary education, and yoga, pilates, and swimming classes. While they carry out these activities, there is a team of professionals who replace them in care work, serving children under five, people with disabilities and the elderly.

“We were all children and we need care. One day we get sick and need care. We are getting old and we need care. In cities of the global south, like Bogotá, who mostly provides that care? We women give it and it is an unpaid job, ”López explained at a press conference with his colleagues in Buenos Aires. Her words are backed by official figures: Colombian women spend an average of eight hours a day on these tasks compared to three hours for men. “We got used to it and made the feminization of poverty and the workload of women normal, but we cannot have inclusive societies like that,” López continued, arguing the need for these “care blocks” that today number eleven and aspires to make it 45 in 2030.

The proposals for greener and more egalitarian cities of these three mayors try to make their way in a 21st century that faces increasingly pressing climate challenges.

