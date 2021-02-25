Malcom was another signing that did not catch on at Barcelona. The Brazilian winger signed for the Catalan club in 2018, after Barcelona snatched him in extremis from Roma, which even announced an agreement with the Girondins de Bordeaux, the club to which the player belonged at the time. Now, the SER has unveiled the brokerage contract signed by Barcelona with Josep María Minguella son for which he would have pocketed ten million in intermediation. The station refers to sources to confirm, on the one hand, the veracity of the signed contract and, on the other, that it will include clauses that are not usual in this type of agreement.

Barcelona managed to get Malcom in exchange for 41 million fixed and one more in variables. What t’hi Jugues! SER Catalunya has had access to the drafting of the contract that is dated July 2, 2018, signed by Bartomeu, Jordi Mestre, Òscar Grau and Josep Maria Minguella Jr. ANDIn it, the percentages and the clauses to which the intermediary would be entitled are reported. To begin with, there is one of a million and a half that would be pocketed if it prevented Malcom from ending up signing for another club that was not Barcelona, ​​as it was.

In addition, it was made with 15% that Barcelona paid Girondins for the signing plus 20% of the variables. Minguella explained to the SER that these commissions were much lower, they would amount to one million euros, since most of the total amount would have been used to pay the penalties that had to be satisfied with Girondins and Roma to get the player signed with Barcelona. Meanwhile, the Catalan club has explained to the SER that the total amounts for the intermediation of that transfer were 8.5 million.