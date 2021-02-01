A bomb exploded in the bowels of the Camp Nou this weekend. And it is clear that it was not the free kick goal that Lionel Messi scored against Athletic, but the cover of the newspaper El Mundo that aired the last contract signed by the Argentine that left him the figure 555,237,619 euros in four years.

In recent days, it became clear that Barcelona’s economic situation is going through a critical moment. And, after the indiscretion of the link agreed between Leo and the Catalan club, new information emerged. The last one published by the newspaper Marca ensures that of the 72 million that Messi should have received in January, he has only received 8.5. That way, Barcelona would owe Messi about 63.5 million euros.

The liquidity problems of the Catalan entity led to friendly fire to find culprits. And that was the man who scored his 650th goal on Sunday and the one that made him bill millions in recent years. Without going any further, the Qatar Foundation pays about 35 million dollars to be in the shirt of the Blaugrana team. Will it still be that way if the 10 doesn’t continue?

The last Dance? Messi’s novel will continue until June. Meanwhile, he continues to convert.

But the problems do not end there. Barcelona owes money to a large part of its players. With some he reached an arrangement that enabled the club to kick its commitments with the players forward. Those agreements, where Messi even appears, they saved him this year around 172 million euros.

The latest data published by El Mundo assures that, if Messi left in June, the club would have to pay him a loyalty clause similar to the one that other players like Xavi charged for about 39 million dollars.

Barsa managers have found the cause of their ills in the player who generated the most income in their history. We will have to see how they are administered the day they do not have it. To be continue…?