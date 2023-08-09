Without a doubt it is the summer of comebacks. There are many friendly matches or the various pre-season tournaments played in Europe, Asia or America which ended with the victory of the team who was also down by two or more goals. And tonight the comeback was made by Barcelona who overturned Tottenham by winning the Gamper trophy. Lots of entertainment at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium which is the second largest sports facility in the Catalan city. Barcelona takes the lead after 180 seconds with the usual Robert Lewandowski. The visitors recovered and in the 24th minute thanks to a goal from Oliver Skipp they equalised. Then Spurs took the lead just twelve minutes later with the same kicker. Only in the 81st minute did Barcelona equalize with Ferran Torres scoring. At the stroke of 90‘ Ansu Fati completes the comeback and in full recovery there is joy also for Abde Ezzalzouli who drops poker. The Gamper is blaugrana.