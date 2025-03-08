He Barcelona and the Osasuna They face this Saturday, March 8, their league match corresponding to day 27 of the National Championship, a duel to which the Barca team is presented after winning on the last day against Real Sociedad (4-0). Those of Flick will seek to take the three points in front of the reds to follow leading alone the league.

The Catalan club has not lost in its last six league meetings, keeping its streak of victories intact. For their part, those of Vicente Moreno arrive in Montjuic without being at their best competitive moment. The Navarrese team has only managed to add 6 points in the last five days. Although Barcelona starts as a favorite, it should be noted that Osasuna has already achieved beat to those of Flick (4-2) at the beginning of the season at the Sadar.

Looking ahead, the German coach only has Christensen’s decline after falling into his injury. On the other hand, the redness, thirteenth in the table at the end of the last day, face the Barca team with two sensitive casualties; Oroz and Areo.

What time is the Barcelona game – Osasuna de LaLiga

The attractiveness Barcelona – Osasunamatch that is played this Saturday in the Lluís Companys and corresponding to day 27 of the League, is scheduled for 21.00 hours.









Where to see Barcelona – Osasuna, LaLiga party

The clash between Barcelona and Osasuna can be seen live on television through the retransmission of Dazn. Fans will also be able to follow the minute by minute of the meeting of the 27th day of the League through the website of ABC.ESwhere readers can find at the end of the encounter the best chronicle.