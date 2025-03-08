20:34 A member of the Barcelona Medical Body has died It seems that it is official but as soon as there are more details we communicate it

20:33 Dazn confirms that the party is suspended and talks about condolences … Much uncertainty about what could happen

20:29 Eye, the game may not be played !!!!!!!!! According to ‘Jijantes’, a forum very close to Barcelona and specialized in information from the Barca club, says that Laporta has dropped to the locker room to communicate that the game is not played … to see if confirmed and what is the reason for

20:14 These boots will not step on the grass today Lewandowski, until today, had only been out of a call, without being sanctioned or injured, on two occasions: before Viktoria Plzen, in November 2022, and before the Interity in Copa del Rey, in January 2023

20:11 Barcelona is also at the stadium Flick has arrived smiling, his players, concentrated

20:08 Osasuna is already in Montjuïc This is how the Moreno boys arrived at the stadium where the game will be played

20:07 We also have the eleven of Osasuna Vicente Morena goes out with Sergio Herrera, Areo, Catena, Boyomo, Herrando, Bretones, Moncayola, Iker Muñoz, Rubén García, Bryan Zaragoza and Budimir

20:07 They only repeat Szczesny, Koundé, Raphinha and Lamine An eleven plagued with rotations. There is also Cubarsí of the usual ones, but the defender will not be able to play on Tuesday in Champions for his expulsion. However, it is an equipazo …

20:05 Lewandowski is not even in the call! It was a serious option for the Polish to stay out of the initial eleven and reserve him for the match against Benfica. But from there that he is not even on the bench … we will have to see what happened and what explanations does Flick give …

20:03 We already have the eleven of Barcelona This is Hansi Flick’s bet for tonight’s game: Szczesny, Koundé, Eric García, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Casadó, Gavi, Olmo, Lamine, Raphinha and Ferran Torres

19:31 Who arbitrates today? The designated collegiate to impart order is the Balearic Mateo Busquets Ferrerwhich will be assisted in the VAR by Javier Iglesias Villanueva

19:28 Everything prepared in the wardrobe culé Once again, the Utilleros have been cured. This is nice to play football

19:26 Osasuna, optimistic The Navarro team wants to surprise and say that it would not be the first time he gets it …

19:25 Osasuna, auspicious rival? Before those of Vicente Moreno, the Catalans had their first severe stumbling block in the Sadar after Hansi Flick’s discussed to leave Lamine Yamal on the bench already

19:24 Will Flick bet on rotations? Keep in mind that Barcelona played on Tuesday the pass to the rooms of the Champions League and last Wednesday he had to play against Benfica with ten players from the 22nd minute for the expulsion of Cubarsí

19:23 Barça, to put pressure on its rivals Solo leader, to a point of the Athletic already three of the real Madridif Barcelona wins today would force the mattresses and the meringues, who play tomorrow in Getafe and before lightning, respectively, to win their meetings

19:20 Osasuna already goes to the stadium The Pamplonica team lives quietly in the middle zone of the table, closer to European positions than of the descent

19:19 One day to take into account Today is International Women’s Day. Barcelona has joined the celebration