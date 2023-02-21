Beyond the non-sports issues that today complicate the club’s image, Xavi and his men are focused on the rest of the season. They hope to maintain the level and finalize the La Liga title, since they have him well on his way. In addition, and despite being a secondary option, the club would be happy if they could win the UEFA Europa League, but this is not an easy mission, as they must close the tie against Manchester United in the best possible way.
One part of Barcelona must work on the field and another in the administrative area, already planning the route to follow for the next campaign, where the Catalans want to sign several goals within the summer market and will also have to resolve the future of the loanees. The reality is that of the 6 players on loan, only two are to the taste of the coaching staff and have options to return and be taken into account by Xavi.
Sources affirm that Xavi Hernández does not close the door on the return of Abde and Nico, two youngsters that they like and that the Barcelona coach considers that he can finish polishing as long as both players understand that they will have a secondary role within the squad. The culés do not look badly at this pair of returns, but they will only accept the youth players, since people like Lenglet, Umtiti, Dest and others have no place within the squad for the next cycle, since the coaching staff does not find value in them .
