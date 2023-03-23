UEFA announced on Thursday that it has launched an investigation into Barcelona for a “potential violation of its legal framework” in relation to the so-called Negreira case, which is being investigated by the Spanish justice system.

In accordance with article 31 (4) of the Ethics and Disciplinary regulations, UEFA has appointed disciplinary inspectors to conduct the investigation, as confirmed in a brief statement, in which it indicates that it will provide more information in due course.

UEFA regulations establish that admission to their competitions “may be denied with immediate effect” for associations or clubs “directly or indirectly involved in any activity intended to organize or influence the result of a match at a national or international level “.

This is dictated by section 3 of article 50 of the Statutes of the body referring to non-admission in its competitions, which in the previous point states that for participation in them it will be a condition that each affiliated association or club comply with these statutes and the regulations and decisions made under them by the competent bodies.

Open investigation

UEFA requested information on the case from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on February 24, nine days after the investigation launched by the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office was made public, which later filed the complaint admitted in court on the last day 15.

According to the complaint from the Prosecutor’s Office admitted in court, the Barça entity, through presidents Rosell and Bartomeu, “reached and maintained a strictly confidential agreement with José María Enríquez Negreira, so that, in his capacity as vice president, of the CTA and in exchange for money -7.3 million euros between 2001 and 2018- carry out actions tending to favor FC Barcelona in the decision-making of the referees in the matches played by the club”.

On the occasion of the scandal that plagued Italian football in 2006 and clubs such as Milan, which won the 2006-07 “Champions” and had been found guilty of match-fixing only a few months before the start of the competition, UEFA included in its regulations that condition admission, “without prejudice to possible disciplinary measures”.

