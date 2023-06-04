Barcelona, ​​McLaren out of the points

Despite a double entry in Q3 and a sensational performance by Lando Norris, who finished qualifying in third place, the McLaren gets lost in a glass of water at Montmeló, dropping out of the points zone. This is due to a contact at the start between Norris and Lewis Hamilton, a race pace that was not excellent, especially on hard tyres, and which also prevented Oscar Piastri from reaching the top-10 for the third time this season.

Montmeló was a bad setback that showed the Woking team how far there is still to go to catch up with Alpine, now 23 points away in the constructors’ championship.

Piastri’s words

“It was a disappointing afternoon. Our pace in qualifying didn’t translate into the raceso it was tough“, commented Piastri. “But it’s important to focus on the positive aspects of Saturday’s qualifying result, where our lap pace seemed very strong. Now we just have to work on the race pace to go to Canada in two weeks“.

Norris’s words

“We had a difficult afternoon todayNorris added. “We didn’t have the necessary pace, compared to yesterday, which is more or less what we expected. At the start I didn’t see the Red Bull go off the track, I misjudged the behavior of the cars in front and touched the front wing. It was the smallest of touches, but it cost a lot, though I don’t think we would have finished in the points anyway. It was a difficult day for us as a team, but we will continue to work hard to try and improve“.