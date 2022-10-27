Rome – Once upon a time there was Barcelona. In the autumn that sees Juve immediately out of the Champions League (also like the Catalan supporters of the Super League) and Atletico Madrid, as well as perhaps Tottenham, it was the fall of the Catalan team that caused the greatest noise.

Because Barcelona still boasts more than just a team, rather an idea. That Blaugrana should have returned to being a super team after a summer strengthening campaign full of blows (costing a total of 153 million) despite the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. And instead it is ‘fracaso’, as the Spanish media write, once again a failure: Barcelona are out of the Champions League again, exactly like last season, when they should have ‘consoled themselves’ with the conquest of the Europa League and instead he was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Eintracht Frankfurt, also suffering the humiliation, intolerable for the ‘culé’ supporters, of seeing 31,000 fans visiting the stands of the Camp Nou. Then in the summer, thanks also to the sale, to the group Orpheus Mediafrom Barça Studios for 100 million euros, and 25% of the television rights to the other company Sixth Street, the various Lewandowski, Kessié, Christensens, Raphinha, Koundé, Marcos Alonso had arrived, men who should have embodied the desire for redemption of a club that perhaps no longer has the irresistible appeal of the past but is still among the most followed, and glorious, in the world.

Things seemed to be going well in the leagueon the other hand, the defeat with Real Madrid in the ‘Clasico’ has brought Xavi’s team (who, at least for now, is not the worthy heir of Pep Guardiola as it was thought) back to earth, and the reality is that of second place in ranking, behind the rivals of all time.

So while in town there are those who fables about the return at the end of the season of the prodigal son Lionel Messiand Piqué and Sergio Busquets no longer have the polish of the past, in society they deal with the losses caused by the exclusion, to the benefit of Bayern and Inter, from the Champions League, which will make the situation of the club even more complicated despite the efforts , and the proclamations (also in favor of the Superlega), of the president Joan Laporta, who returned to the helm of the company in March 2021, inheriting debts for 1.2 billion euros of which 730 are short-term.

A disaster that the club is still trying to get out of renegotiating with the banks, while Laporta accuses his predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu of “serious criminal conduct” (words of Laporta himself) which led to the economic collapse of a club that, not even two years ago (January 2021) was, according to the data provided by Deloitte, the football club with the highest revenues in the world, with 715.1 million euros, compared to 840.8 for the 2018-1919 season. Now, however, after a win, a draw and three defeats in the Champions League group, with consequent elimination, at least € 30 million will be missing, a figure that could be partially offset by the eventual success in the Europa League, which would bring in the coffers of the club 14.9 million euros.

But, if Barça really is no more, it will not be easy to triumph in a competition that will not distribute dividends like those of the Champions League but which resembles them given the qualified field of the participants. Now the ball goes to Xavi who, despite everything, asks for reinforcements, in particular the arrival, already in January, by Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton.