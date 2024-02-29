FC Barcelona could have an important novelty in the issue of the manufacturing of its shirts, since it would be negotiating with an unusual sports brand from Denmark but that could bring it better benefits.

President Joan Laporta On February 2, in RAC 1, he mentioned the possibility of the club operating under its own brand, although for this it would need a partner to facilitate all production at the factory level.

This is the Hummel brand, with which the Catalan team is considering all options to guarantee the provision of kits and their commercial exploitation.

Hummel is the alternative that Barça has to produce its extensive line of competition clothing in case its relationship with Barcelona ends. Nikewhich has existed since 1998. Although it is also waiting for a possible agreement with Puma for the 2025-26 season.

Hummel is a Danish company recognized mainly for its production and sale of sports clothing and accessories. Founded in 1923 by Albert Messmer and his brother Michael Ludwig Messmer in Hamburg, Germany, it initially specialized in the manufacture of football boots.

