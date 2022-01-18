Everything indicates that in the summer work will be done within the club so that Barça can get the services of José Luis Gayá. The Valencian winger is of great interest to Can Barça, and it seems that Barcelona would be an attractive destination for what is already one of the best wingers in the world.
The problem lies in the absolute need for Barcelona to find a replacement for Jordi Alba in the short term. The Catalan footballer is not old enough to play every minute and it seems that Xavi Hernández does not trust Sergiño Dest too much in that position.
Mateu Alemany and his team are working on the incorporation of a player on loan who can share minutes with the good Jordi until Gayá officially joins in the summer.
The reliable journalist Gerard Romero already anticipates that the names that have been sounded out by the board are Nicolás Tagliafico, from Ajax Amsterdam and Álex Sandro from Juventus.
Both footballers would see good joining Barcelona through a permanent transfer, but accepting a loan for a few months in which they would be known as a substitute footballer only usable to rest Jordi Alba, seems much more difficult.
The other solution is to start giving minutes little by little to Alejandro Balde, a footballer who has been training with the first team since the arrival of the Catalan coach. He already did it with Ronald Koeman who gave him entry on the pitch on occasion. His youth and lack of experience make it difficult for a coach to trust him in such an important position for Barcelona as defense. They are footballers who have to spend the game thinking about attack, without neglecting the defensive section, because a mistake by one of their teammates ends up condemning them and exposing them to a specific danger for which they are not always prepared.
