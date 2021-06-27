Year 2021, end of June, a few days ago that summer began and there are only 4 days left until the transfer market opens. The sun fiercely caresses the streets, short sleeves are a must, people once again overflow the streets, the beaches are full, tourism travels and the ice creams are consumed slowly, but surely, before they are founded. Horchata is the perfect drink to accompany any habit, including reading the transfer articles of 90min, we recommend that it be hailstorm. This is repeated every year, just like the possible departure of Jordi Alba. Countless summers, countless drops of sweat, countless debates about whether or not the full-back should continue at the Camp Nou.
Until now, the answer has always been the same. Jordi Alba has to continue, but enter the rotation corps. A few years ago it was time to find a substitute for him, someone who really competes for the position, allows him to rest and put the batteries. Everyone agreed, except Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board. This side never came. The closest thing was Junior, who arrived to settle into the bench seat. They never offered him confidence or a real opportunity.
This summer, although the sweat is the same, the debate is different. Maybe it’s because of the end of the masks, that now we can breathe and we need to change the air, although I’m afraid it also has a lot to do with it. Joan Laporta’s audit. Barcelona has to get rid of heavyweights and reduce its wage bill. Jordi Alba is one of those indicated.
The Blaugrana side, according to several media estimates, charges around 10 million euros yearly. Too high a figure for a 32-year-old left-back. Barcelona, neither in their current situation nor in their previous boom times, cannot afford such a salary. He should never have allowed it. These high salaries choke the club and cause holes in the bank account.
Thus, at 32 years old and without a substitute, the time has come to sign a starter. Jordi Alba’s stage at Barcelona has to end. The side must take the suitcases, take one last bath in Barceloneta and look for another place, another beach to cool off, another band to run… with a more usual salary. Barcelona will not be left an orphan, given the background, Peter Lim will not make it very difficult for Gayà to leave.
