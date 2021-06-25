The intention of Barça since the middle of this season was to get an economic part from the sale of Coutinho, both for the money that will enter by transfer and for the elimination of his monthly salary. The footballer suffered a major injury that has kept him off the pitch in recent months and has not yet completed his recovery process. This circumstance is overly complicating the existence of offers to obtain the services of the Brazilian player.
There are rumors that Leicester City would be interested in incorporating a player like him, since everything indicates that James Maddison will leave this same transfer market as a direct consequence of the Foxes not entering the Champions League.
Laporta already warned in an interview that Barça has a very difficult time selling all those players that it wants to get rid of, because in the first place they are very devalued players who will have a hard time taking advantage of them economically speaking, that is, nobody is going to pay what that in their day was paid for them. Secondly, it is practically impossible for these players to find a team willing to match Barça’s salary offer. The Pjanic, Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, Coutinho, Júnior… collect, adding their chips, close to 50 million euros per season. An amount that Barça cannot allow to be used to pay the salaries of players who do not count for the team.
The crossroads Barcelona is at is not easy, but it has two apparent solutions. The first one is to try to revalue these players next year in order to really take advantage of their sales, and the other option would be to “give away” these players to free themselves from paying their chips.
Philippe Coutinho is the only one who continues to have a good poster in European football, so the absence of offers seems somewhat punctual. They have very good memories of him in the Premier League.
