Bad fortune continues to befall Ansu Fati. The Spanish player reappeared on January 12 in the Clasico against Real Madrid after spending two months without playing due to a thigh injury he suffered against Celta in Balaídos.
The barcelonismo waited with enthusiasm to Ansu but has gone back to break. The player left crying in the Cup match against Athletic and after carrying out new medical tests on Friday afternoon, the club reported that he suffered an injury to the proximal tendon of the biceps femoris in his left leg.
In the medical statement they have not specified the time off, which could be around two months. However, as reported by the AS newspaper, the club is considering the possibility of Ansu Fati having surgery to solve once and for all the muscle problems that he has been dragging on that femoral biceps this season.
According to the aforementioned media, both the Barcelona doctors and the coaching staff are in favor of the operation, although the decision will be made together with the player and his closest environment. And it is that going through the operating room would minimize the risk of having a relapse while following a conservative treatment could enter a spiral of injuries in the same area.
So far this season, Ansu has barely been able to participate in 10 games. The player started the course recovering from the injury he suffered last season and which kept him out of play for a year. Some knee problems and the biceps femoris injury left him out again until he reappeared on January 12.
Now, Ansu Fati could be out of the pitch for two to three months, depending on the recovery treatment they choose and how the player reacts.
