FC Barcelona has made official this afternoon through a statement the termination of the contract of Nikola Mirotic (32 years old, Pogdorica). Despite confirming his official status today, the Montenegrin’s departure had been a reality for two months when the player himself confirmed that Barça did not want him to continue due to his high record (five million net per season). The termination has been unilateral as it did not reach an agreement with the representatives of Mirotic.

“Today, FC Barcelona has officially communicated to the legal representatives of Nikola Mirotic the decision to terminate the professional contract of the first-team basketball player that linked him to the Club until June 30, 2025. This measure is limited to compliance with the Economic Viability Plan established by FC Barcelona”, thus read the statement from the Blaugrana entity.

Once the unilateral rescission is made official, it remains to be seen how his contract will be resolved in economic terms. In recent weeks, both the club and Mirotic’s representatives had been negotiating the liquidation of the contract. For the player’s part they want to collect the rest of the contract, since he still had two years left. Failing to reach an agreement, everything will be decided in court. The main reason for the termination is compliance with the Viability Plan agreed with La Liga, in which the Catalan club had to reduce its spending in the professional sections. Despite this, the Spanish nationalized Montenegrin wanted to continue at Barça and was willing to negotiate a reduced salary.

Nikola Mirotic, was the franchise player of the basketball team after his arrival in 2019. He left NBA offers behind to return to Europe and become the leader of his former team’s eternal rival: Real Madrid. During his four years at Can Barça he won two Leagues (2021 and 2023), two Copas del Rey (2020 and 2022) and was present in three Euroleague Final Fours (2021,2022,2023), this European title being the great pending issue in his time in Barcelona.

