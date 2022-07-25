Futbol Club Barcelona has created the first NFT in its history: an audiovisual digital work of art that recreates the moment in which Johan Cruyff, on December 22, 1973, «flew» to score a fundamental goal against the Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper. Madrid Miguel Reina. The digital piece, named In a way, immortal, It will be auctioned at Sotheby’s, which has organized a hybrid auction, physical and online, which includes four additional NFTs with a still image of the animated version.

The piece, which has been possible thanks to the involvement of the organization World of Johan Cruyffis a Club production in collaboration with BCN Visuals, strategic innovation partner, which has developed the cinematographic aesthetic that you can see in the video that accompanies this news. The buyer, who can pay in cryptocurrency or fiduciary money, will also receive recognition as Barça Digital Ambassador.

With a duration of 40 seconds, In a way, immortal It is accompanied by an original soundtrack performed by a 30-piece orchestra, and incorporates real sounds from the Camp Nou stadium and FC Barcelona fans. In a way, immortal it is the first NFT of a collection of ten works that will be presented in the coming months; each one with emblematic moments and characters of FC Barcelona. The collection is part of the Club’s commitment, which, as explained in a press release, aims to “both educate and inspire fans millennials, xenials and of generation Z, among others”. Information related to the auction is available at nft.fcbarcelona.comwhere a link will allow you to follow the auction on July 29 live from Sotheby’s New York headquarters.