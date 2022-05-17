On the occasion of the sixth race of the Formula 1 world championship, teams and drivers are preparing to face one of the most significant appointments of the championship as the Spanish Grand Prixto be played on the Catalan track of Montmeló. This is one of the best known tracks for all participants, thanks to the numerous laps already carried out in February for the pre-season tests. However, at least for this year, there was an exception for Kevin Magnussenabsent in Barcelona this winter.

In any case, for the Haas driver this would not constitute a particular disadvantage in view of the race weekend, as pointed out by the person concerned on the eve of the Grand Prix: “This it is the track that perhaps I know best of all in F1 – admitted number 20 – so I don’t think it’s such a big damage that I didn’t drive in the tests. The car has performed very well on all five circuits we have been on, then I think it will work well in Spain as well. Moreover, it has had positive feedback in any weather condition, and I therefore think that we have done a really good job. We can be happy with how the first part of the season went, but of course there are still some aspects that need to be perfected – added the Dane – also because there will be some upheavals in the standings: Mercedes appeared out of shape, Alfa Romeo almost got on the podium, and in other cases it was like that for us too, so it will be an interesting season. There is no way to say that someone is not competitive, and everyone has a chance. I think it’s a lot more fun and interesting, and I’m having fun too ”.

Furthermore, the Iberian stage could be an opportunity for redemption Mick Schumachervery close to winning the first points in his career in Miami but frustrated at the best by a contact with compatriot Sebastian Vettel: “I don’t think Barcelona will be a specific advantage for us – declared the son of the seven-time world champion – we’ve driven it so much in the past that it’s like it’s printed in my brain. Compared to the tests, the track conditions will be very different, so the way the tire works will also change. In addition, I don’t think we know the car 100% yet because we are still trying to figure out the reasons why the car behaves in certain ways. The route is very demanding as regards the tire degradation, so I can’t wait to hit the track. So far we have already seen some changes – he concluded – the teams are still very close to each other, and I hope that at the end of the season the gap between the midfield teams and the top teams, currently Ferrari and Red Bull, will narrow even more. The pace we had at Imola showed that we were close to them on the flying lap, but the race pace is still different ”.