Barcelona magistrates avoid guaranteeing evictions in 24 hours without judicial permission of occupied floors

The Audience of Barcelona has avoided guaranteeing the evictions in 24 hours without judicial authorization of occupied housing, as judges from other provinces have made. This has been decided by the magistrates and magistrates of the eleven criminal sections of the Barcelona Court after a meeting last Friday to unify their criteria of action in the case of usurpations or housing raids.

The case of Manu Tenorio and the campaigns against the ‘Okupas’: the social alarm that does not support the data

Despite the increasing problems of more and more layers of society to deal with rent, some political parties or professional associations and farm administrators have opted to place illegal occupations such as the main problem of housing in Spain. All this despite the fact that the data denies the alarm generated: only 0.06% of homes are ‘squatted’ and in the case of habitual housing, the law already allows the police to evict at the time.

Catalunya – with 7,381 evictions, 26.8% of the national total – was the Autonomous Community in which more launches were practiced in 2024. The community was also leader of evictions derived from default of rent, which were 5,539 last year, according to data released this Friday by the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ).

In this context, legislative proposals have occurred to favor express evictions or even harden the Criminal Code. The agreement of the Barcelona judges is unmarked from the criteria adopted by other provincial hearings, which have endorsed that express evictions of occupied homes without judicial authorization can be carried out in the first 24 hours of the search.

The Criminal Code already allows the police eviction of a housing occupied in flagrant cases, although it does not have a deadline to do so, a fact that opens the door to the disparity of criteria, especially in empty homes owned by banks and funds, which are the most occupied.

In the case of Girona, the magistrates decided on November 22 to give the green light to the police to expedite the eviction of the occupied homes, authorizing express evictions and without judicial authorization before 24 hours.

In reality, according to the judicial sources consulted, the debate between the magistrates and magistrates of the Barcelona Court focused rather on the procedural gallimatisms generated by the new law of judicial efficiency, which opens the door to up to three different ways of investigating a usurpation of housing (an urgent procedure in the court of guard, previous proceedings or a cause before the court of the jury).

On this point, the Barcelona judges have decided that, when the usurpation of housing does not end in an agreement in the Court of Guard, the court in charge of its prosecution will be the Criminal Court and not the Jury Court.

Another of the points of the Barcelona judges agreement establishes that it cannot be considered a crime of cooking that the owner of an occupied farm or that has been the search “does not keep the discharge of the supplies or the payment of them.” The same sources point out that there were very few open causes just for cutting the supplies.

Special | One year of the Housing Law: seasonal rental contracts increased to 14% in Catalan cities affected by the norm



In addition, the Courts of Barcelona may not file a complaint for a slight crime of housing usurpation without previously commissioning police forces that identify the occupants of the farm. The agreement will be disseminated among all the judges of Barcelona, ​​the Prosecutor’s Office and the Laws of the Advocacy.