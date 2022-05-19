Barça-Madrid was the dream ending, the never played until now in 64 years of history of European competitions, but fell apart and it will once again be the previous step on the way to glory, a few meters from the continental summit (follow the match live on AS.com). For the fourth time they meet in a semifinal (in 1996, culé victory and in 2013 and 2014, merengue victory). And all three times the winner lost the title match 48 hours later. Some with the illegal plug of Vrankovic (Panathinaikos) and the others with the comeback of Spanoulis (Olympiacos) and the following year with the stellar appearance of the Maccabean Tyrese Rice in extra time. They try again Madrid has not reached the last step since the Tenth with Doncic, in 2018, also in Belgrade, in the White Cityand Barça since last year, although the last trophy dates back to Paris 2010.

In January and December the two traveled above the rest (alternating first and second place), but then came the white crisisthe one that brought 17 losses in 28 matches from January to April. And, despite the colossal collapse, the option of seeing a Spanish final remained alive until the last day of the regular phase, when Madrid allowed themselves to be traced 20 points against Bayern and dropped to fourth place. The dream of a Clásico for the title was blown up, it was even risky to see Real in the Final Four because it seemed broken.

Metamorphosis of Madrid

The metamorphosis was immediate dAfter forcing an extension at the Palau in the ACB and changing the way of attacking, much more incisive and vertical, with the outsiders going to the hoop and generating advantages. Add that Heurtel and Thompkins did not play again. To the above (or perhaps because of it) was added the internal domain with Tavares, Poirier and Yabusele, the irruption of Causeur, the improvement of Hanga and Abalde and a very good Llull at the helm, more director and penetrator, to erase Maccabi from the track (3-0) and be the first club to get the ticket to Belgrade. From languishing to building muscle, although it maintains obvious deficiencies on the perimeter.

Opposite, Barcelona, ​​the favorite in the pools with some margin compared to the current champion, Anadolu Efes of Micic and Larkin. Mirotic smiles with the MVP of the season under his armthe one he received yesterday, in search of what he really longs for, his first Euroleague in his fifth Final Four, the first three dressed in white. Full team after recovering Higgins and Exum. Gone is the traffic jam in the playoff against Bayern, as in 2021 with Zenit. Higgins is a major player, decisive in these challenges, even diminished.

A hegemonic Barça against its rival, with five wins in a row, five (two in the Euroleague, two in the League and the Cup final), all since he fell in September in the Super Cup final. Several with Laprovittola, reborn as a Barça player, and Mirotic as rock stars. Laso looks for an antidote, a better Deck than Yabusele, for now. And Jasikevicius has accumulated 11 wins out of 14 in the Clásico since 2020. The favorite has to finish off, it’s today or nothing will count. Madrid wants to go from defeat to defeat to final victory.