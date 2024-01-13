Barcelona is a club that has been in the process of renewing its squad for years, although the movements have been sporadic and even slow, it is a reality that within the squad today there are no big names left of those that are described as “sacred cows”, Today, Sergi Roberto and Ter Stegen are perhaps the last survivors of Luis Enrique's great generation, since the rest have stepped aside.
The way in which the club has been managed in this time of change seems to be the most opportune, cutting the veteran until the team has a quality generational replacement, but it is not the model that has been used with Busquets, because The contention refused to renew and the team had to bet on a name of little weight like Oriol Romeu as an immediate replacement. It is clear that the former Girona player is not suitable for the position and that is why the Blaugrana continue to explore the market and in the Premier League there is a name that has been liked for years.
Ferran Martínez from Mundo Deportivo reports that Newcastle United is open to negotiating the transfer of Bruno Guimaraes in the summer, however, he will not speak for a figure of less than 100 million euros, an amount that Barcelona cannot or does not want to pay . The culés have real interest in the Brazilian national team and that is why they could include players to lower the price, since the magpies like several names from Xavi's squad, such as Raphinha, Christensen and Alejandro Balde himself.
