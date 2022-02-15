The Brazilian market is always the most interesting in America for the giants of Europe, in recent years, the figure of Neymar and the most recent case of Vinicius, have led the teams from the old continent to enter Rio de Janeiro football with the hope to find some jewel that could represent a complete treasure in the future.
Naturally, Barcelona cannot be the exception in this equation, and even less so now that the club is in the midst of renewing its squad. It is known that the Blaugrana beat the Merengues against Neymar and lost at the time the signing of Vinicius, but now they have practically tied up the new pearl of Brazil, Angelo.
According to information from Diario Sport, Laporta’s management is completely determined to finalize the arrival of the 17-year-old Brazilian talent, Angelo shines with such a light in Santos, that he has broken all the records of precocity imposed at the time by Neymar within the club and the culés do not want to let this jewel escape. The transfer would close at 35 million euros, a price that Santos gives to Barcelona, since the Catalans have preference to buy over any other team on the planet.
