Women’s football will settle one of its pending debts due to COVID-19 this Saturday: the Cup final of the 2019-20 season. The cupbearer trophy, which was suspended like the Women’s League due to the pandemic, will meet its new champion this Saturday at the Rosaleda. The title will go between Barça or Logroño, who will succeed Real Sociedad as current champion in the ko tournament

Schedule: what time is Barça – Logroño for the Cup final?

Catalan and Riojan women will fight to raise the Queen’s Cup trophy this Saturday, February 13, at 5:30 p.m. at La Rosaleda, Málaga stadium. The Andalusian temple will serve as the stage for this delayed final, which will be played almost ten months after the scheduled date due to COVID-19. A fact that will cause that there is no public in the stands either.

Television: how to watch on tv the final cup between Barcelona and Logroño?

The duel between Barça and Logroño It can be seen live on television on Teledeporte, a free and open DTT channel in Spain. Thus, all football fans will be able to enjoy the cup show, in which Barça starts as a great favorite. The azulgranas are the current champions of the Primera Iberdrola, title that aims to revalidate with an undisputed leadership in the national competition.

Internet: where to follow Barcelona vs Logroño, the Cup final match online?

If you want to follow the Cup final live online, In as.com you will find the best live minute by minute with all the plays, goals and events in La Rosaleda. In addition, on our website you can read the preview, chronicle and all the reactions to the match between Barça and Logroño. In the match, the Catalan team will look for its seventh trophy, with which it can be the leader in the Cup record. Meanwhile, the La Rioja women face the first final in their history.