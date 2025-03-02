In an increasingly oriented world towards innovation, taking advantage of female talent is essential for the development of the strategic sectors of the economy. However, the participation of women in areas such as technology, engineering, construction or industry is still far from being proportional. According to the INE, although women represent 56.4% of university graduates, only 27.8% of the new income in technical careers occupy them, according to data from the Stem Women Congress.

The gender gap is also evident in key disciplines for technological development and the economy of the future. According to a UNESCO report, only 28% of degree in engineering are obtained by women, and in computer science, the percentage barely reaches 40%. These figures reveal a critical challengeespecially if one takes into account that the market faces a growing demand for qualified professionals in these areas. In the ICT sector, for example, women represent only 23% of employment, according to a report by the Observatory of Equality and Employment.

Faced with this reality, the consortium of the Free Zone of Barcelona (CZFB) organizes since 2021 the Barcelona Woman Acceleration Week (BWAW), an event committed to enhance equal gender opportunities in the business field. The fifth edition of this forum that drives parity will be held in Dfactory Barcelona From March 4 to 6. The initiative has the collaboration of the INCYDE Foundation of the Chambers of Commerce of Spain and is consolidating as the reference event to promote advances towards a more equitable and inclusive economy.

Online tracking

The program, which can be followed in person from the Dfactory Barcelona or in streaming through the official website of the event or also in RTVE Play, such as ‘Site partner’ of the event, consists of 15 sessions that will address crucial themes for gender equality, such as: Bpolicies, Blegal, Beducation, Byoung, Bentrepreneurship, Bculture, Btalent, Btechnology, Bsocial, Bcorporate, Bscience, Bunion Binternational, Bdigital and Bimmedia.









Some of the most prominent round tables include ‘Bcorporate: transforming corporations through female empowerment’, where speakers will analyze how female leadership is redefining business culture, as well as’ Beducation: building an inclusive education ‘,’ Bculture: culture as a great scenario to promote equality ‘or’ Bsocial: strengthening equality from the third sector ‘.

During the three days, about 70 ‘Speakers’ first level will analyze key issues for gender equality. Some of the participating professionals will be: Ramon Agenjopresident of the DAMM Foundation, Sergi Casamitjanadirector of L’Ascac (Superior of Cinema I Audiovisuals de Catalunya), Judith ColellPresident of the Academia of Cinema Català, Jordi Díazgeneral director of EADA, Angels phythedPresident of the Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) or Lomana GloriaExecutive President of 50 & 50, among others.

Blanca Sorigué, general director of the CZFB, highlights the role of BWAW as a change catalyst, stating that “this event not only makes visible female talent, but also inspires and generates real solutions for current challenges.” To Sorigué, “the new business culture we need goes on actively working for parity.”

Experienced advances

For its part, Pere Navarro, Special Delegate of the State in the CZFB, highlights the entity’s commitment to the object of sustainable development (SDGs) number 5 of the UN, which seeks to achieve gender equality. «The BWAW has established itself as a essential event To advance equal opportunities without gender bias, ”says Navarro. He adds that “from the CZFB we firmly believe that the collaboration between the public and private sector is key to overcome the barriers that still persist and move towards a more equitable economy.”

Among the conclusions of the last edition, the advances experienced in recent years, especially in the public sector, stand out, where the presence of women already exceeds 50%, although it is true that only 30% of them occupy managerial positions. Also, as reflected in the conclusions of the last edition of BWAW, there is a marked gender disparity in entrepreneurship and in the Spanish technological sector, where most founding teams in technology companies are composed of men, which limits opportunities for women. More specifically, in relation to new professions, such as those related to AI, there is also infrarepresentation, since only 22% of women are dedicated to this activity.

The Consorci arouses the curiosity of 770 young students

‘Feel The Zf Power’ is the program that the consortium of the Free Zone of Barcelona undertook in 2022 to arouse curiosity for Stem formation (acronym in English that refers science, technology, engineering and mathematics) to girls and boys between 11 and 16 years old, through visiting companies of the industrial and technological environment. In total, 770 students from eight teaching centers who have visited 23 companies have participated. The project is part of the entity’s commitment to the ODS of the 2030 Agendawith a structured methodology in three phases: design of the itineraries, awareness in the classroom and visits to companies. The students have agreed to declare after their visits to the companies that have aroused them “to do something that is more related to the technological world”, while some girls have recognized that they would like to be engineers by surprising the activity of firms such as those that print in 3D.