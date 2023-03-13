Barcelona He emerged victorious (1-0) from his visit to Athletic, before which he was able to resist the pressure of real Madrid and to maintain in the 25th day their advantage of nine points of advantage in the classification before the ‘Clásico’ league next Sunday.

Real Madrid had won on Saturday 3-1 at home against Spanish and had come close to six points, but Barça responded with a win in san mames and receive the team Carlo Ancelotti with a comfortable margin.

the brazilian raphinha, also the scorer of the 1-0 victory goal against Valencia last weekend, signed the goal for Barca’s victory in first half discount (45+1), with a goal from a cross shot in the area, after having received a pass from Sergio Busquets.

The play was verified in the VAR to establish that there had not been an offside.

The VAR was also a protagonist at the end of the game, when Iñaki Williams scored at 88 minutes but the goal was later canceled after the video images helped the referee to determine that there had been a previous handball by Iker Muniain in that play.

Until Raphinha’s goal, the first half had been marked by alternatives in both areas and chances for one team and another.

Ferran Torres had the first clarity of the game already in the second minute, with a volley that went just wide.

The big problem

This Monday everything was joy in Barcelona, ​​but a judicial decision made them think and tremble.

“The judge has agreed with the League and has annulled Gavi’s registration as a Barça first-team player, so he will have to act again with the subsidiary file, since the Barça letter was presented after the deadline”, reports Sports World.

And he adds: “There is already a first resolution of the Commercial Court number 12 of Barcelona on the urgent precautionary measures that Barcelona presented on January 31 forcing the employer to have to register the footballer with his new professional contract Even though this goes against the budgeting control rules approved by LaLiga last November, first in the Delegate Commission and then in the General Assembly.”

