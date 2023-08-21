The Catalan club said in a statement that Dest (22 years old) will be loaned “until June 30, 2024,” adding that the Dutch club has the “option to buy” permanently.

“Barcelona keeps a percentage in the event of a future sale.”

This is the second loan for Dest, who played last season in the Italian Milan shirt on loan as well.

It is noteworthy that Dest, who has been defending the colors of the American national team since 2019 and has played 26 matches with him so far, including 4 in the Qatar World Cup at the end of last year, was born in the Netherlands.

Barcelona signed the player in 2020 from Ajax Amsterdam, and he played 72 matches in the “Blaugrana” colors.