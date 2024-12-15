21:13 Dmitrovic save!!!!!!!!!!!! Point-blank shot by Lerwandowski after a poase by Raphinha, which leaves the Pole alone. The Leganés goalkeeper repels with his knee. What an occasion!!!!

21:11 Leganés is very comfortable Press up and plant well against Peña. More problems for Barcelona, ​​who cannot find Dani Olmo…

21:08 Surprise springs at Montjuïc Leganés advances and Barcelona will have to row against the current

21:07 Gooooooooool Gooooooooooool Goooooooooool Goal Goal Goal from Leganés Sergio González heads in a corner served by Oscar Rodríguez. Peña can’t do anything

21:06 Muniiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiir has had it Iñaki Peña saves Munir’s goal. Great pass from Oscar to the forward but the Barcelona goalkeeper covers the space well.

21:05 Leganés high pressure It is difficult for Barcelona to play the ball

21:03 Piiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii The game starts Barcelona moves it

21:01 Moment of photos, raffles and greetings Lamine Yamal receives the Golden Boy, which he dedicates to the fans

20:58 Players in locker room tunnel The footballers jump onto the playing field. The Barcelona anthem plays. Let’s go, let this begin.

20:52 Warm-up ends The players retire to the locker room to receive the last instructions.

20:51 Marcus Sorg, Flick’s assistant, attends to Dazn “He comes from a long injury and Eric García is training well. Cubarsi needed a rest” “The coach is the coach but in the end we will give everything to give everything and win the game and it gives great joy to the fans”

20:40 Borja Jiménez also attends to Dazn “We know that the last home game didn’t go well for them and we are going to try to keep it the same but we know how difficult it will be. Let’s hope that everything goes as planned” “We are all clear about where our season is going. We are prepared for when difficult moments arrive. We want to close 2024 out of the relegation spots, it would be an idyllic year”

20:36 The players jump to warm up Barcelona is already on the pitch. And they are warm. It’s freezing cold in Montjuïc. Leganés players also jump

20:35 Munir attends to Dazn “They are a fighting, humble team and they deserved to be in First Division. I hope we can achieve something positive today” “We have to achieve that goal of reaching 10-20 points. We have gone through a bad patch. But we have to show our faces, get something positive here and continue” “During the time I was at Barça I enjoyed it a lot because I was with the best. Now there are many kids from the youth team and the identity of La Masía is this, taking advantage of the opportunity when they give it to you” “I came very young and Barcelona has shaped me as a player and person and I am very grateful for that”

20:21 Who whistles today in Montjuïc? Alejandro Quintero González, belonging to the Andalusian school, has been designated for the match in Montjuïc. He has been promoted to the First Division this season, being the youngest referee in the category. Your assistants will be Eliana Fernández González and Álvaro Granel Peiró. The fourth referee will be Abraham Dominguez Cervantes. The VAR of Barcelona – Leganés will be Juan Luis Pulido Santana, pbelonging to the Canarian school. Your assistant or AVAR will be Ignacio Alonso Lopez

20:10 The pet also checks the condition of the grass CAT chats with the Barcelona players, to see if it gives them luck

20:05 We also have the Leganés eleven Borja Jiménez wants to surprise tonight with this team: Dmitrovic, Altimira, Sergio González, Jorge Saénz, Javi Hernández, Neyou, Tapia, Cissé, Óscar, Miguel de la Fuente and Munir

19:59 Leganés needs the three points The pepineros have not won since November 9 and need to add to get away from a relegation that is just one point away. Leganés has not yet won away from home so far in the League

19:56 Flick serves his match suspension today The German was sent off against Betis and lost two games. His assistant, Marcus Sorg, will take his place on the bench

19:54 Everything ready in Montjuïc The locker room is ready. Barça will play as Barcelona today (as it should always be…)

19:52 Here the good Lamine receives the blows Nothing like good shin guards to protect the legs of a player as talented and unpredictable as the Barça player.

19:50 Leganés has already arrived at Montjuïc The pepineros players are inspecting the playing field before going out to warm up

19:49 Good atmosphere between the two teams What a dance the two pets have had.

19:48 Rest for Cubarsi Flick decides to place Eric García in the axis of the defense. The trash, the expected. Frenkie de Jong is still on the bench

19:46 We already have the Barça eleven and there are news… This is Hansi Flick’s bet: Iñaki Peña, Koundé, Eric García, Iñigo Martínez, Balde, Casadó, Pedri, Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Lewandowski.

19:45 The classification is very tight Real Madrid’s draw yesterday in Vallecas, together with Atlético’s victory today against Getafe, leaves the table in a fist, with the rojiblancos tied on points with Barça and Madrid only one behind

19:43 To break the league streak Barcelona wants to continue with the good results achieved in Europe and that against Leganés will be the turning point after a streak of two defeats (Real Sociedad and Las Palmas) and two draws (Celta and Betis) in the last five league games.