Incredible match that we met in Cornellá. Barcelona took the lead in minute 1 of the game and the script that seemed like the match was going to have changed radically.
After a first part where they did not finish closing the match, the Spaniard through Sergi Darder, equalized at the stroke of halftime. A failure in the surveillance of the front left only the “10” of the parakeet group and put it far from the reach of Ter Stegen. A first part ending that no one expected…
The second half started the same as the entire first, with Adama standing out for the depth he was giving to the culé team, but a jug of cold water fell on them. RDT put the 2-1 in an error by Eric García that left much to be desired. Despite this, they did not lose face in the game and trusted Xavi’s idea until the end. So much so that he even gave entry to Dembélé.
After Piqué’s expulsion, when everything seemed lost and only three minutes to go, once again Adama stood up for Barcelona. He put a ball on Luuk de Jong’s head for him to shoot at will. The Blaugranas got a more than valuable point from a field where teams like Madrid couldn’t get much more either.
