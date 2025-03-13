

03/13/2025



Updated at 8:02 p.m.





He Betis has fallen Thursday in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey Juvenil. The team of Dani Fragoso It has been surpassed in Villanueva de la Serena (Extremadura) by the Barcelona (2-0) and says goodbye to Final Four of the tournament.

Three minutes after the game Pedro Rodríguez He made the first goal of the game, and already in the last bars of duel Álex Walton He made the second and last goal of the game.

He Real Zaragozathat yesterday defeated the UD Las Palmas (0-1), will be the rival of Barcelona in the Final Four that is developing in Extremaduran lands.

Betis focuses on the league now (he is the leader of his group) and in the champions Cup (which will be held in June) after having also participated in the UEFA Youth League, a competition that was used after falling in the Verdiblanca Sports City in front of Bayern Munich (0-1).