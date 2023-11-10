Barcelona leads Chelsea in the race to sign 18-year-old midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, according to reports from 90min.
Moscardo, who has 20 first-team appearances, was the subject of a bid from Chelsea over the summer, but the teenager recently confirmed his plan to wait until the end of the calendar year to decide his future.
“There was a proposal from Chelsea months ago, but I talk to my agent and my parents a lot, and they try to give me as little information as possible,” Moscardo said.
“They say it won’t be long until the end of the season, they tell me to dedicate myself and do well, and that at the end of the season, there will be good things.”
Sources have confirmed to 90min that Chelsea’s interest in Moscardo remains, but the Blues face significant competition from Barcelona in their pursuit of the young midfielder.
Barcelona are very interested in Moscardo and are doing everything they can to convince him to join Camp Nou, and according to 90min, Moscardo would prefer to join Xavi’s team in the current situation.
The young defensive midfielder is at the top of Barcelona’s wish list as they continue to search for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, who left for Inter Miami over the summer. Oriol Romeu, 32, returned to the club this summer to temporarily fill the void.
Royal Antwerp’s Arthur Vermeeren is another target for Barcelona. The 18-year-old Belgium international has significant interest from across Europe and has already had the opportunity to directly impress Xavi in this season’s Champions League.
Barca sporting director Deco has already been active in the Brazilian market, overseeing the deal to sign striker Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense, and there is hope in Catalonia that he will also be successful in securing Moscardo’s signature.
Arsenal are known to be another team that has been following Moscardo this season, but there is no indication yet that they have made any progress in their interest.
