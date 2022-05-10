The Spanish league La Liga has suffered a loss of 892 million euros in the 2020-2021 season hit by the corona pandemic. FC Barcelona is responsible for more than half of that loss (53 percent), according to the annual figures. It is the first time since 2012, that La Liga has reported a loss, but the league expects to be fully recovered in two seasons.
