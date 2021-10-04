Despite the delicate period crossed by FC Barcelona, ​​Ronald Koeman was reinforced in his post by Joan Laporta.

Swept by Benfica in the Champions League (0-3), Barça ended a very difficult week by conceding another setback, this time against Atlético de Madrid (0-2). A week that weakens Ronald Koeman a little more, whose future has been constantly questioned since the start of the season. Despite this media buzz, the Dutch technician remains confident.

Koeman: “Laporta made the decision to support me”

” [Parler avec Laporta] was a good thing for there to be more clarity, explained Ronald Koeman in remarks taken up by Goal. We spoke last night and this morning about the team, the club, my position. I asked for transparency from the club. It’s important for everyone to know what’s going on, but I know it’s Barcelona and you have to win games, that’s normal. The president spoke to his people and made the decision [de me soutenir] so it’s perfect, ”concluded the Dutch technician.

