The blaugrana lose (2-1) to the Vallecano, but are still firmly in command. In the other challenges, ok Atletico Madrid, Almeria and Celta Vigo

Alvaro Garcia in the first half. Fran Garcia in the second. Robert Lewandowski’s goal only in the final. Rayo Vallecano slows down (2-1) Barcelona’s race towards the conquest of La Liga. It slows it down, indeed. Because the Blaugrana’s advantage over Real Madrid, in turn defeated by Girona (4-2) remains 11 points: a reassuring margin with seven rounds to go.

THE COLCHONEROS — The leaders’ third stop in the championship is certainly the most surprising result. Atletico Madrid, in fact, sails at -13 from the top and, after the stop (1-0) with the blaugrana in the previous round, restarted with the 3-1 inflicted on Mallorca. Nastasic’s goal dazzled the visitors, who were joined by De Paul just before the break and finally overtaken in the second half by Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco. One detail: the colchoneros’ first and third goals were inspired by Antoine Griezmann. See also Football Short | Substitute Ziyech with Chelsea to the League Cup final, Atalanta qualifies for the quarter-finals cup

THE OTHERS — A goal by Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo allows Celta Vigo to settle Elche (1-0), last in the standings. For the Galicians three points and a quiet position in the standings. Finally, a brace from the Colombian Luis Suarez punctuates Almeria’s away success (1-2) in the play-off against Getafe (scored through Borja Mayoral), who maintain a one-point lead over Valencia, third from last, and two over ‘Espanyol, penultimate, and at high risk of relegation: however, both have played one match less.

