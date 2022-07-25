Juventus’ US tour began with the 2-0 victory against Chivas, while that of Barcelona kicked off from Florida and the match against Inter Miami. On Wednesday 27 July the two European teams will cross their respective summer roads and the luxury friendly scheduled in Dallas will give important answers to the coaches on the work that still needs to be done in view of the start of the season. The fascinating challenge will be held at the Cotton Bowl, the scene of six matches in Usa ’94.

Two more seats

–

Of course, the match between blaugrana and bianconeri will not have the specific weight of a big Champions League match, but undoubtedly the unprecedented theater in front of overseas fans and curiosity about the new versions of the two teams stand out. If travel and accommodation are obviously the responsibility of the fans, the ticket can instead be won through the fan token platform, which has been giving away two for a few days. To participate, simply follow the account on Twitter SociosUsa and share the post of the initiative with your profile. Then, it will be fate to decree the lucky fan who will enjoy Barcelona-Juventus from a comfortable chair in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.