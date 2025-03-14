03/14/2025



Updated at 7:38 p.m.





The judges of the criminal sections of the Court of Barcelona, ​​in a criteria unification agreement, have arranged that if the owner of an occupied farm decides not to maintain «the supply or the fertilizer of them »This fact will not be considered a crime of coercion.

The agreement also orders that in case of Complaints for mild crime of usurpation Against people whose identity is unknown, proceedings are practiced by police forces to proceed to their identification.

These are those known as «ignored occupants», Indicate judicial sources, unknown people who have not maintained a contractual relationship with the owner, such as those who stop paying rent or mortgage, and who occupy a property.

Its identification would allow to implement the mechanisms that the system has so that the procedure Do not lengthen in time until the dismissal is ordered.









The agreement indicates that it cannot be filed if the police have not been officiated before to find out who the perpetrators are, since this would allow to study if it is about vulnerable people and offer them the relevant resources. Only if the police diligence practiced is still unable to identify them, the dismissal and provisional archive of the actions will be identified, reports EP.