Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After Barcelona completed the deal for Spanish international striker Dani Olmo, a player for German club Leipzig, the team began its search for a left winger for the new season, to compensate for the failure of the deal for the other Spanish international, Nico Williams, who preferred to stay at his club, Athletic Bilbao.

With the summer transfer market ending in two weeks, Barça is required to speed up the signing of its new deals before this date. Barcelona had two priorities in mind, the first of which was to sign Olmo, while the second, regarding Nico Williams, failed, who ignored the interest of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in obtaining his services. Although the latter remained hopeful until the last moment, his hope was not fulfilled, especially after Athletic Bilbao broadcast a video in which the player confirmed his stay with the Basque team in the new season, and the club honored him by giving him the number 10 shirt instead of the number 11 he wore last season, thus completely evaporating the hopes and dreams of the “Blaugrana.”

Barcelona quickly forgot or ignored Williams’ “slap” and headed to look for an alternative left winger, and began to explore the possibility of contracting with French Kingsley Coman, Bayern Munich winger. However, Flick, who greatly appreciates Coman, had a different opinion, and preferred to go for another player, Croatian winger Ivan Perisic (35 years old), who had previously played under the German coach when he was on loan to Bayern Munich in the 2019-2020 season, and at that time the “Bavarian” won the treble by winning the German League “Bundesliga”, the German Cup and the Champions League.

Perisic expressed his desire to leave his current club Tottenham this summer, expressing his desire to play in the Spanish League “La Liga”, a tournament in which he has never played at all.

Spanish press sources loyal to Barcelona expressed their extreme astonishment at Flick’s thinking of an “old” winger like Perisic, who turned 35 on February 2, noting that if such a deal were to happen, it would be a source of ridicule for many, even within the Barcelona club itself.

Ivan Perisic began his professional career at Sochaux in France in 2007, then moved to Club Brugge in Belgium until 2011, then moved to Germany to play for Borussia Dortmund from 2011 to 2013, then moved to Inter Milan in Italy, and stayed with them for a long time from 2015 to 2022, and was loaned to Bayern at the time for the 2019-2020 season, to finally settle in Tottenham Hotspur in England, and Perisic played for the youth teams under 17, 19 and 21 years old, and was promoted to the first team in 2011.