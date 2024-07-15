❗️🔵🔴 Barça have not yet made an offer for Mikel Merino

➡️ Once the Euro Cup is over, the Catalan club will begin to move for the Real Sociedad international, one of the priorities for the midfielder

✍️ @gbsans https://t.co/YazHXrWx7l

— Sports World (@mundodeportivo) July 15, 2024