As we have reported in 90min, Barcelona are 100% focused on completing the signing of Nico Williams this summer, in fact, this week the Catalans will speed up their efforts to take their ranks to the winger. However, he is not the only market target for Laporta, at the request of Hansi Flick, the Catalans are interested in signing a holding midfielder and their sights are set on Mikel Merino.
Given that Kimmich is a much more distant target both in terms of price and salary, Barcelona’s board have decided to pursue the signing of Mikel this summer, although, at the moment, there have been no approaches either with Real Sociedad or with the management of the player, unlike certain Premier League clubs that are already attacking for the signing of the midfielder. Despite this, Laporta and his team are confident that they have the strength to complete the arrival of Merino this summer.
Sport reports that with less than a year left on his contract and no intention of the player renewing, Real Sociedad are clear that they must sell their captain, which is something that Barcelona want to exploit. They believe that for a sum of around 25 million euros, they can bring Merino into their ranks, an amount of 10 to 15 million euros less than what they would have to pay for Kimmich’s signature. Negotiations are in the process of beginning.
