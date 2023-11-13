Barcelona (AFP)

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored both goals for Barcelona, ​​the defending champion, and led it to a difficult victory over its guest Alaves 2-1 in the thirteenth round of the Spanish Football League.

Lewandowski, with his goals in the 53rd and 77th minutes, in response to the visitors’ lead goal through his young striker Samo Omordion (19 years old) just 18 seconds after the starting whistle, broke his goal drought that had continued since September 23, when he also scored two goals in the victory over Celta Vigo 3. -2 in the sixth stage.

Barcelona, ​​which was required to win domestically to stay away from its pursuer, Atletico Madrid, which is fourth with 28 points, by defeating Villarreal 3-1 with a game in hand for the capital club, raised its score to 30 points, 4 points behind Girona, the surprise leader this season and the winner of Rayo Vallecano 2. -1 on Saturday, and two points ahead of its arch-rival, Real Madrid II, who won over Valencia 5-1 on the same day.

Barcelona also returned to winning ways after losing in the Champions League to Shakhtar Donetsk 0-1 in the fourth round, and before that in the Spanish Clasico against Real Madrid 1-2 in the eleventh round, including a difficult victory over Real Sociedad 1-0 in the last round.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez made 6 changes compared to the Donetsk match, most notably keeping Gavi, Ferran Torres and Brazilian Rafinha on the bench, and inserting Pedri, Fermin Lopes, Lamine Jamal and Portuguese striker Joao Felix, among others.

No sooner had the referee blown the starting whistle than the Catalan club conceded at home after only 18 seconds, after the ball was intercepted by German Ilkay Gundogan and reached Javier Lopes, who passed it to Okorodion inside the area. He followed it up with a shot that passed between the feet of German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Pedri told the Movistar network about his team falling behind by a goal in the first 20 seconds for the second time this season: “When you start late, as happened to us several times this season, you have to swim against the tide.”

He continued: “We have reached this stage after several complicated results, especially in the Champions League, but we have to continue like this and get the three points.”

Coach Luis Garcia summed up the defeat of his team, Alaves, which now languishes in fifteenth place, five points behind the relegation zone, saying: “Sad, very sad,” and added: “The key is in the first half. If the result is 2-0 or 3-0, it is Different story.