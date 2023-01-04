The Catalan team played the match with a strong squad that included veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets, the Dutch offensive line Memphis Depay, Ferran Torres and Frenchman Ousmane Dembele.

Inter City succeeded in imposing a tie on the Catalan giants 3 times, by Oriol Soldivia, one of the stars of the match, who scored a “hat-trick” for history.

Barcelona advanced by Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo after 4 minutes, but Inter City equalized through Soldivia (59).

Dembele gave Barcelona the lead again (63), so the hosts responded with Soldivia (74).

But the Brazilian Rafinha scored the lead goal for Barcelona (77), so that Soldivia scored the equalizer, achieving his own hat-trick 4 minutes before the end of the regular time, to force the extension.

In extra time, Ansu Fati scored the winning goal for Barcelona in the 103rd minute.

Atletico Madrid reached the same round by defeating Oviedo with two clean goals, while Seville achieved a landslide victory over Linares 5-0.