The difficult economic situation of Barcelona makes free agency once again a very attractive way to strengthen the team for next season, right now, the Blaugrana would already have a large list of player options that can arrive at the club completely free, pieces of all positions.
One of the areas where the culé team most requires reinforcements is in the central defense, as it is clear that they no longer have Umtiti or Lenglet. For that reason, the Blaugrana have set their sights on Chelsea, where they have 3 options to sign a defender and the option that most attracts the board is that of the Danish Christensen.
Diario Sport informs that the Blaugrana will begin negotiations with the defender in the coming days to find out his salary claims and define if there are conditions to add his signing or simply rule him out and look for other players. Christensen’s position is clear, in case of not renewing with Chelsea, he only sees himself with Bayern Munich or Barcelona, for which the Catalans want to take advantage of the German team and have the first approaches with the defender of the champion as soon as possible of Champions League.
