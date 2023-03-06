Dr.. Muhammad Fadlallah, the international sports strategic advisor, answered these questions in his statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy”, saying that “the rules of fair play, or what is also known as the fair play law, was the idea of ​​the European Football Association (UEFA) through its president at the time, a football legend. French football “Michel Platini”, where Platini submitted this proposal in 2009 and succeeded in extracting the approval of the members of the federation on it, before the law became under the auspices of the International Federation of Football Associations.

Fadlallah added that this law was introduced in the 2010-2011 season, which is the period of time that witnessed the peak of competition between the Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid in buying the contracts of the most important players in the world, which violated the competition with the rest of the teams, whether locally or continentally, explaining that ” UEFA had 3 reasons behind its insistence on the exit of this law:

Confronting the acquisition of players by big clubs.

Putting clubs under financial control.

The need for each club to clearly define expenses and revenues.

Fadlallah continued his statements that the name “clean financial play” came against the backdrop of the principle and main slogan of the International Federation of Football Associations “fair play”, which is based on the principle of “similarity of competitiveness” between teams in terms of the number of players and the number of matches in the league, and the holding of matches in each stadium. A team, adding that this equality on the administrative and technical levels in the game, had to be followed by equality on the financial level, which was already done in the Fair Financial Play Law, which also aims to tighten exchange and revenue operations and fight clubs’ monopoly on contracts so as not to harm safety. soccer.

Fadlallah considered that any club’s violation of the law harms the safety of football, explaining that there are clubs outside Europe that contract with more than 10 players in summer or winter transfers with sums of money that exceed their ability to bring profits, and therefore these clubs lose after a period of their ability to fulfill their contracts, whether With players or technical and administrative staff and employees as well, which results in termination of contracts by players due to what is known as “damage to his football future.”

Barcelona crisis

The international sports strategic advisor explained that the most prominent principle in the law of fair financial play is the need to scrutinize expenditures against revenues, so the value of any club’s expenses may not be more than its revenues during the annual budget, and if this matter becomes clear, the club is immediately punished by preventing it. From registering any new players until his financial affairs are settled again, which costs the club huge financial losses.

The current Barcelona crisis appears to be a clear example of this law, as the president of the Spanish League, Javier Tebas, stated that the league had decided that Barcelona could no longer enter the transfer market next summer, adding that Barcelona must collect an amount of up to 200 million euros to be able to comply with the rules. Financial Fair Play.

What are the solutions?

Fadlallah believes that Barcelona must, in this case, win all the tournaments in which it participates, in order to benefit from the financial rewards in procuring the required amount, stressing that the idea of ​​​​selling some players in this case will not benefit Barcelona, ​​​​which seeks to build a strong team that will restore its glories and championships.

He explained that Barcelona had already taken some “economic levers” to increase its budget, by selling the rights to digital materials on its official website, selling some of its own stores, and managing the broadcast rights for the team’s matches to bring the biggest financial gains before next June, when the summer transfers date.

The international expert revealed that the budget of any club in Europe, 60 percent of which is expenses related to the salaries of athletes, technical and administrative equipment, and employees, and therefore the club is required to provide this large percentage first annually.

late penalties

And about the reason for the penalties imposed on some clubs for violating the fair financial play law after several years, Muhammad Fadlallah stressed that financial control over club budgets is very difficult, as the capital cycle needs a long period of time, especially in light of the presence of many partnerships overlapping with Club affiliates, and therefore it is a very complex process that takes a long time to be disclosed.

The penalties applied by the European Union for clubs in violation of the law are gradual penalties, starting with drawing attention at the beginning to correct the course of the club, and in the event that the violations continue, the club will be fined financially, then the club will be banned from selling or buying players from one to 3 transfer periods, the penalty will reach the extent of preventing The club to participate in the continental championships.

However, at the level of local leagues, the penalties may vary to deducting points from the violating team, and imposing financial fines on the club.

The most prominent penalties

The most prominent penalties in this regard began with the Russian club “Angers” in the 2013-2014 season, and it was the first club in Europe to be subject to the European Union’s sanctions law by paying 2 million euros.

However, the financial penalties differ from one case to another. The Turkish club, Galatasaray, was fined up to 210,000 euros in the same season.

As for the most famous penalties in that period of time, they were against the French “Paris Saint-Germain” team in the 2013-2014 season, with a fine of approximately 60 million euros, with the necessity to determine the salaries of players for a period of two seasons, and among the penalties also preventing the Italian club “AC Milan” from participating in the tournament European Championships for one season 2017-2018 season.

The fair financial play law is not applied in many countries, as it can only be applied in the presence of a professional league that meets the requirements of FIFA, the most important of which is the absence of teams owned by one entity or one person, and the disclosure of the real budgets of clubs within these leagues and other conditions.