FC Barcelona has not yet closed its offices, the heavy work is yet to be completed and the club must complete certain departures looking ahead to the next season.
Currently the FC Barcelona squad seems to have undergone major changes, for the better, thus achieving one of Xavi Hernández’s main objectives in terms of the size of his current squad. One of the biggest problems in previous courses was that the team was quite short throughout the season for many reasons such as fatigue, injuries, etc. Not only did it have a fairly short squad but also, with few quality troops.
At the moment, Xavi Hernández is achieving what was mainly raised when referring to the members of his group. Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany are the main ‘godfathers’ to the wishes of the coach, thus obtaining the coach, the players that he asks so much to strengthen the team in general.
However, not all the work is to get new and good additions but also to release certain players who will no longer be part of the coach’s plans and in Can Barça, this new season, will not be the exception. The coach must compact his squad to a maximum of 25 players for summons, but currently there is a surplus and that is that there are four players left. We briefly review who would be the most likely to leave very soon.
Samuel Umtiti is one of those who have the most urgency for FC Barcelona to dispatch. The French center-back would have a sighted exit to Ligue 1 but other offers would also be evaluated by the player and his environment.
The Brazilian goalkeeper, Neto, is another of the candidates who are in the top remaining starting positions. Barça’s substitute goalkeeper would have accepted an offer from a team in the Premier.
Another of the alternative novels that Barça has is the one that lives with Martin Braithwaite. The Dane wants to fulfill his contract in Barcelona but the club wants to get rid of him as soon as possible.
The possible departure of the Dutchman is one of the most controversial but also one of the most necessary in terms of salary. The club cannot afford to have a player with a salary that negatively impacts the salary scale.
